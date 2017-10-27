Box Office: Golmaal Again And Secret Superstar First Week Business!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

While Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is doing well at the Box Office, Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar has fallen low.

Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again is unstoppable and has witnessed a huge first-week business at the Box Office. Fans across the nation waited with bated breath for Golmaal Again and it’s great to know that the horror comedy has managed to live up to audience expectations. In just a few days of its release, the film made it to Rs 100 core club.

Golmaal has done a total business of Rs 135 crore net approx in its first week, emerging as the biggest grosser of 2017. The horror comedy also becomes the tenth highest first-week collection of all time. In all, the film has got record-breaking success this Diwali. Golmaal Again has done strong business in Mumbai with earnings of Rs 55 crore net approx.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

On the other hand, Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer secret Superstar, which is backed by strong comment started on a positive note with rave reviews from critics and audience but the same could not result at the Box Office. Despite getting huge reviews all over, the film is affected by a limited target audience.

Secret Superstar, which released a day before Golmaal Again, has done a total business of Rs 41.15 crore nett approx in its first week. The film could manage to earn only Rs 2.25 crore net approx on its first Thursday. It remains to see where the film goes in the second week at the Box office.

Secret Superstar is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan.

Watch Video: Ajay Devgn With Full Family Watch Golmaal Again