Sridevi Miffed With Karan Johar For Delaying Jhanvi Kapoor’s Bollywood Debut?

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Karan Johar has not yet announced Jhanvi Kapoor’s film which might have upset her mom Sridevi!

The star kid Jhanvi Kapoor has been reported to make her Bollywood debut soon for a long time. She is going to work in the remake of Marathi hit film Sairat. In fact, the male lead of the film has also been reported to be finalised. Jhanvi will be seen romancing Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar in her first film. Then what is the problem? Well the problem is that her film has not been officially announced yet. And may be that is why the young lady’s mom Sridevi is not quite happy with Karan Johar.

KJo is supposed to launch Jhanvi in the industry. But he has been delaying the film. While he recently announced his next film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, he hasn’t talked of anything about Jhanvi’s film.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

A report has been quoted by Deccan Chronicle saying, ”Jhanvi spoke to her mother Sridevi, and asked her to have a word with Karan. So when Sridevi and Karan were exchanging pleasantries during the festive season, the topic of the announcement came up. She has been assured that the film will be announced once things are in place completely. Karan has also not made an official announcement on Student of the Year 2 with Tiger Shroff, as the girls in the film have also not been finalised.”

Earlier talking about the remake of Sairat, a source had told the daily, ”The mounting of the film will be larger than life as expected of Dharma Productions. Keeping the real and raw dramatic conflict central to the story, there won’t be a compromise on the production values. Shashank (Khaitan)’s comfort zone is a rustic love story. So, it’s bound to look good.”

Watch Video: Ajay Devgn With Full Family Watch Golmaal Again