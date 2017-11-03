Box Office: Ittefaq And Thor – Ragnarok First Day Opening!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood films are facing tough competition from Hollywood films at the Box Office. This Friday, Bollywood film Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha has released at the Box Office along with Hollywood release Thor – Ragnarok.

Ittefaq is a remake of the 70s classic thriller with the same name starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, has finally released today at the Box Office. Adopting a no-promotions and no-spoilers approach to the film ahead of its release, the makers of Ittefaq have let the content do all the talking.

Despite strong content with a powerful star cast, the film has witnessed the low opening of around 10-15% in the morning shows. Nevertheless, the film is receiving a positive response from critics as well as from the audience. The occupancy is expected to grow in the evening and night shows. However, the plus point for the makers of the film is that Ittefaq is been made on a low budget of around Rs 14 crore.

On the other hand, Hollywood release Thor – Ragnarok has taken a good opening of around 25-30%.Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has had one of the strongest character arcs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Thor: Ragnarok actually brings the series’ best on-again.

Good first weekend collections are expected from both the films!

