Box Office: Salman Khan’s Race 3 Witnesses A Phenomenal Growth On Day 2, Mints 38.14 Cr

Salman Khan’s Eid releases, Race 3 has witnessed an upward trend on day 2 by collecting 38.14 Cr at the box office.

Marking a strong pre-festive occupancy, Salman Khan’s action bonanza Race 3 takes the 2 day total to 67.31 Cr.

The audience are pouring in large numbers for Race 3 across quarters, showcasing a bumper opening for a non-festive release.

Race 3 also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 Cr on day 1.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.