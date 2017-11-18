Box Office: Vidya Balan Starrer Tumhari Sulu First Say Business!

55 SHARES Share Tweet

Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia’s Tumhari Sulu has taken a low start at the Box Office.

Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu, which released this Friday at the Box Office, has taken a dull start. The film has been receiving a positive response from the audience but the same could not reflect on the first-day collection at the Box Office.

Tumhari Sulu had a low first day as it managed to collect only Rs 2.75 crore net approx on its first day at the Box Office. However, the film has witnessed a normal Friday trend and is expected to show a good pick over the weekend.

Despite low first day, Tumhari Sulu has received better opening than Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Hindi Medium, and Bareilly Ki Barfi but less than Vidya Balan’s own film, Begum Jaan. The film is doing a good business in Mumbai and it remains to see how well the weekend turns up for the makers of the film.

Talking about Vidya’s character, Vidya Balan is seen in the role of Sulochana aka Sulu who is a regular housewife and lands a job at a radio channel. Sulu begins working as a Radio Jockey at the night and her show is titled as ‘Saree Wali Bhabhi’. The film also stars Neha Dhupia playing the role of Vidya’s boss.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, Tumhari Sulu releases worldwide on November 17, 2017.

