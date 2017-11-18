Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde And Arshi Khan’s RACIST Comments Against Hina Khan Leaves Her Fans Angry!

651 SHARES Share Tweet

Hina Khan’s fans are angry after Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan comment against her in Bigg Boss 11 house.

The reality show Bigg Boss is known for controversies and this season is no different. The equations keep changing each day inside Bigg Boss 11 house. However, something that has not changed since day one in the house is Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan’s hatred towards Hina Khan.

The two ladies leave no stone unturned to target and provoke her. A recent video of Arshi and Shilpa passing some racists comments against Hina Khan is doing rounds on social media. The two talk about dark skin tone and that’s when Akash Dadlani who was having food asks them to stop.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Watch the video here:

These actions and inappropriate remarks of Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde have not gone well among Hina Khan supporters. Check out how they have reacted to this clip of them making a racist comment on Hina Khan:

This is outrageous. Does she have even 2 cents of decency left in her? #BB11 Maybe these aunties have never stepped foot in a world of equality where skin color mocking and ridiculing is not entertainment @BeingSalmanKhan @BiggBoss — SHAHZADA FAHD MIRANI (@IamSFM) November 17, 2017

Shilpa saying pehle se kaale log kaise kale ho sakte hai.. How cheap this lady is👎👎 #BB11 what does she think of herself? — Hina Supporters✨ (@HinaAddicts) November 17, 2017

Pehle se kaali wala reply #HinaKhan khud kehti hui nikli hai . #ShilpaShinde repeated that to #ArshiKhan . but yes #Arshi was arguing with #AkashDadlani and also mentioned that yeh baat #VikasGupta ne kahi thi pool mein ja ke inka colour down ho gaya hai, jhagre mat karwao#BB11 — Hina Khan News💥‏ (@HinaKhanNews) November 17, 2017

Mat karo hina ko support… hate her but atleast kisi k galat act ko justify toh mat karo… — Nitisha Garg (@nitisha_garg) November 17, 2017

Racism.. Homophobia.. Everything is entertainment.. — Khaleesi (@SomethingNew999) November 17, 2017

Khud ke bato m ye #Arshi mad fas gyi na . Mar rhi thi Hina ko tone bt khud hi bol di ki hina ko bol rhi thi isko kya ho gye . Sheme on u #Arshii — Misthii Hina Holic (@Misthii143) November 17, 2017

What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below. It remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to this on Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar.