Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde And Arshi Khan’s RACIST Comments Against Hina Khan Leaves Her Fans Angry!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
bigg boss 11

Hina Khan’s fans are angry after Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan comment against her in Bigg Boss 11 house.

The reality show Bigg Boss is known for controversies and this season is no different. The equations keep changing each day inside Bigg Boss 11 house. However, something that has not changed since day one in the house is Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan’s hatred towards Hina Khan.

The two ladies leave no stone unturned to target and provoke her. A recent video of Arshi and Shilpa passing some racists comments against Hina Khan is doing rounds on social media. The two talk about dark skin tone and that’s when Akash Dadlani who was having food asks them to stop.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Watch the video here:

These actions and inappropriate remarks of Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde have not gone well among Hina Khan supporters. Check out how they have reacted to this clip of them making a racist comment on Hina Khan:

What do you think? Share your views in the comments section below. It remains to see how Salman Khan reacts to this on Bigg Boss 11 weekend ka vaar.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR