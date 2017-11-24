Celebrities Sizzles At The Red Carpet Of The WE-VIP Club Launch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WE-VIP attracted the world’s top DJs and happened to be the top-grossing club in the nation yesterday. Located in the heart of Mumbai, Andheri, Lokhandwala WE-VIP launched the most happening nightclub in the city. With thousands of people and renowned celebrities, WE-VIP left a great impression on everyone’s heart. The club goers flocked to Andheri in order to experience the city’s opulent dance club, of course, we are happy to oblige.

The understated elegance of the club has a great ambiance of hidden Western and a Desi style, the feel of diversified culture! The music got everyone on their feet on the big dance floor. The synchronization of neon lights with the music added a dramatic touch to the swanky space. Well, it’s not only the place for drawing big names and big crowds, rather than it acts as a stress buster making you completely hypnotized with DJ mixes, new and divine liquors, bottles of Patron and Ultimat Vodka!

Club-goers will find it’s very easy to dance the night away. There are some incredible views and suave bartenders who are prone to burst into the juggling routines at random intervals. The nightclub offered spectacularly classy ambiance where one can enjoy most potent cocktails! Around midnight, several media celebrities behind the windowless façade are onto the dance floor.

Dozens of couples danced and grooved their body with the sensational music. It was more than 3000 people who poured to WE-VIP from all corners of the city. There were endless boom boxes, blasting Bollywood dance, people swaying and moving with the music. With WE-VIP the nightlife has moved further uptown and it offered you the best place to relax and be in your culture!

