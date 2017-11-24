Padmavati: Shraddha Kapoor Reacts On The Protests Against Deepika Padukone’s Film

49 SHARES Share Tweet

After many Bollywood celebs, it is Shraddha Kapoor who has given her opinion on the protests against Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati!

The Bollywood film Padmavati has probably become the most controversial film in the industry, considering the amount of protests and media discussions. The Deepika Padukone starrer film has been facing backlash from several fringe groups across the country. Many people from the industry have already given their opinion on the ongoing protests. And joining the row is the actress Shraddha Kapoor.

Padmavati, since its very inception, has been facing hurdles, mainly from the Rajput Karni Sena. They had burnt the sets of the film, attacked the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and are now demanding a ban on the film.

The actress Shraddha Kapoor, when asked as to what she feels about the controversy, said, “I think it’s very, very unfortunate. It is very saddening what’s happening and it’s unfortunate. This is what I want to say.”

Earlier also, many B-town celebs have come out in support of SLB’s film. Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Riteish Deshmukh and Bhumi Pednekar have tweeted in support of the film. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan had personally called Deepika as they were concerned about the actress.

Karni Sena has crossed all the limits in the name of protests. They had already threatened to burn down the Indian theatres, in case the film gets to screen in the country. And now that the film has got clearance by the British board, a leader of the sena has said that they will even burn down the theatres of UK. Read here …………..

Padmavati has not yet been certified by CBFC. But a few Chief Ministers of states like Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have already banned the film in their respective states.

Padmavati Starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, the film is unlikely to release this year. It has been pushed to 2018.

Watch Video: Shraddha Kapoor Makes Stunning Appearance On A Dinner Date With Friends