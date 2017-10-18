935 SHARES Share Tweet

Diwali is here and superstar Salman Khan is the first to gift his fans something incredibly special. The actor unveiled the teaser poster of his most awaited action entertainer, YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai, as a gift for his fans a day before Diwali! Salman Khan tweeted saying, “Diwali Gift…. pasand aaya? Ab Christmas pe milna…”

The movie is said to have much better songs with composer Julius Packiam. The artist talked to a leading tabloid about the music genre and what to expect from the songs, “The millennials are already old now! Everything changes at such a fast pace. So, the themes for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ have a brand new sound and feel. It’s about grit and has a certain belligerence to it. It’s about strength and skill, all the qualities that an agent possesses. Basically, it’s smart and racy, and has an edge to it.”

A sequel to the record breaking blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger Zinda Hai brings back the blockbuster pair of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The spy drama will release on 22nd December, 2017.