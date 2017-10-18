Bigg Boss 11: Here’s How Much The Contestants Are Getting Paid Per Week

133 SHARES Share Tweet

These Bigg Boss 11 contestants are being paid a hefty amount to be on the show!

Bigg Boss 11 is very high when it comes to having controversial content. The show, in the first week itself proved that the entire season is going to be very entertaining. All thanks to the contestants of the show.

From Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s fight to Priyank Sharma’s eviction to Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde’s controversy, the show has been making headlines.

Here’s how much some of the contestants are being paid per week to be on the show:

1. Hina Khan: The TV actress Hina Khan is being paid as much as Rs 7-8 lakh per week. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is actively involved in all the activities of the house making her one of the most popular contestants of the season.

2. Hiten Tejwani: Although being paid around Rs 7-7.5 lakh per week, Hiten Tejwani has not been doing much on the show. Maybe that is the reason why he has been questioned by the host Salman Khan.

3. Shilpa Shinde: The TV actress has been justifying her pay cheque of Rs 6-7 lakh per week very well. From bringing up the past issue with Vikas Gupta to her fights with actress Hina Khan, Shilpa is having much of the screen presence.

4. Vikas Gupta: Due his fights with contestants like Shilpa, Hina, Akash, etc Vikas is helping a lot in gaining TRPs for the show. In fact, he even tried to escape the house. And that is why he is being given as much as Rs 6-6.5 lakh per week.

5. Priyank Sharma: Although now evicted, when Priyank was inside the house, he was getting around Rs 4-5 lakh per week. When on the show, he was not seen much except for that fight with Akash where he pushed him breaking the rule of the show.

Talking about other contestants, Benafsha and Arshi Khan are also getting paid a nice amount per week. On the other hand, contestants like Sshivani Durga, Sapna Chaudhary are reportedly being paid as much as Rs 20,000 per week.