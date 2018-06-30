Check Out Superstar Mahesh Babu’s New Look For His Upcoming Film

Superstar Mahesh Babu who is currently gearing up for his upcoming next, sports an all-new avatar for his 25th film.

Mahesh Babu is leaving no stone unturned for this film. The actor is training hard and is prepping up for the role. Mahesh has also started training with trainer Mustafa for the film.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram sharing the picture with his trainer captioning, “New fitness goals.. getting on top of injuries.. flexibility.. movement ..agility.. my form of meditation.. glad to train with @mustafa_max84 who is taking me forward in this journey..💪

#stayingfit #stayinghealthy”.

It is a visual delight for all the fans to witness superstar Mahesh Babu’s new avatar on screen.

The superstar had also visited Mumbai to conduct a look test and begin preparations for his upcoming film.

Over the years, Mahesh Babu has been witnessing tremendous fan following across the globe. His last film Bharat Ane Nenu garnered immense love and appreciation for the actor from across all quarters.