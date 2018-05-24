Content Queen Ekta Kapoor Looks Gorgeous At The Music Launch Of Her Film!

Ekta Kapoor recently attended the music launch of her upcoming film ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

The content Czarina was seen leading the launch amongst her gang of girls.

Ekta Kapoor has time and again backed women-centric films like ‘The Dirty Picture’ and ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and now Ekta is all set to present her latest outing ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

The Producer is yet again seen leading the entertainment spectrum with her content-driven films.

Ekta Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the music launch, Ekta was seen donning a beautiful pink dress.

Ekta was sharing her creative insights on the film alongside her co-producers Rhea Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi at the launch.

Like her every project, Ekta is creatively pushing the envelope with this film too.

Ekta Kapoor is one of the few producers who has an amazing sense of film business and understands the pulse of the audience.

Ekta has been in the industry since she was only 19 years old and has achieved a milestone by herself.

She is known for dominating India’s Television Industry with her super hit shows and successful films.

Ekta Kapoor has been a recipient of many prestigious awards and civic honors.

Ekta has helped and launched the careers of many actors and actresses.