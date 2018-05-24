Sajid Nadiadwala And Fox Star Studio Collaborate For Nitesh Tiwari’s Next After Dangal

After the Blockbuster success of Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios have joined hands with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

The Blockbuster track record of the trio makes for an exciting collaboration. While Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios are known to deliver commercial extravaganzas, Nitesh Tiwari’s last outing Dangal showcased an underdog story emerging from the heartland of India.

After bringing to celluloid a story that struck chords universally, Nitesh Tiwari has collaborated with Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios for a riveting story about the generation of today.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Twitter to announce, “Drumrolls 🥁

#SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22’s next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today’s generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon!

@WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi”.

Drumrolls 🥁#SajidNadiadwala & #FoxStarStudios collaborate once again and bring to you @niteshtiwari22‘s next, after Dangal. A riveting story on today’s generation. Releasing on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon!@WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/zZfzYTVT0F — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) May 24, 2018

Director Nitesh Tiwari also announced on social media saying, “Looking forward to being a part of the #SajidNadiadwala and #FoxStarStudios family for my next, after Dangal. A story I am excited to tell. Releases on 30th August 2019. Cast to be announced soon, stay tuned! @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi”.

The confident trio is all set to release their upcoming untitled film on 30th August 2019.

Cast to be announced soon.