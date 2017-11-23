1 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Deepika Padukone going to replace Priyanka Chopra in Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3?

Deepika Padukone is in the news again. No, it is not because of Padmavati but due to Don 3! According to the latest buzz, Priyanka Chopra has been replaced by her Bajirao Mastani co-actress Deepika Padukone in Don 3. The reason being— Shah Rukh Khan!

Remember the time when Bollywood’s belief in marriages was shaken because of the rumors of an extramarital affair between Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan? This happened during the shoot and promotion of Don 2. But soon the rumors fizzled out and all was forgotten.

Until recently that is! In an interview with the US show Dirty Laundry, Quantico lead actress Priyanka was surprisingly candid about her romantic conquests. As a reply to one of the questions, Priyanka revealed that she has a jacket that belonged to her ex-boyfriend which she still wears. “It stopped being his after he had stayed back at my house once,” stated the actress. Priyanka further added that he had asked her to return it, but she refused.

Social media went bonkers as the jacket that Priyanka showed was eerily similar to the one Shah Rukh had been sporting.

That is not the reason for roping in Deepika Padukone for Don 3.

Reported by Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan asked the producers of Don 3— Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to cast Deepika Padukone instead of Priyanka Chopra.

As the rumors would have it, King Khan felt that he and Deepika would make for better Jodi given the hits they have had. Blockbusters like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year have only solidified their chemistry.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is busy with end number of projects the West, including season three of Quantico. Deepika Padukone on the other hand is midst the Padmavati controversy.

