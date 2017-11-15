0 SHARES Share Tweet

Its official, Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter in the film “Dhadak”

Karan Johar shared the first poster of Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan in the lead roles. The film will be produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The first posters of Hindi remake of Sairat titled as “Dhadak” looks mesmerising and beautiful. The adorable chemistry between Ishaan and Janhvi is only making us restless. Sairat was a beautiful film, it remains to see how the adapted version looks like.

Karan Johar shared the first look of Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. He wrote, “PRESENTING ..JANHVI and ISHAAN @zeestudiosofficial and @dharmamovies proudly presents #धड़क directed by @shashankkhaitan @apoorva1972 #DHADAK.”

Here’s another poster of the film shared by Ishaan:

With the first look of the film out, we cannot wait to see the film now that is so much in talks.

Meanwhile, Ishaan will be making his debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond The Clouds.