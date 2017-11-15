Kapil Sharma Does It Again! Makes Akshay Kumar Wait For 4 Hours

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kapil Sharma makes Akshay Kumar wait for four hours and ultimately does not turn up!

Kapil Sharma has done it yet again! This time he made Khiladi Akshay Kumar wait for four hours and ultimately did not turn up for the shoot.

Kapil is in midst of promoting his latest movie Firangi and was expected to make an appearance at Akshay Kumar’s judged The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. But it seems like his health has played a spoilt sport again.

Akshay Kumar prefers to shoot in the morning and was present in the studio along with his co-judges Shreyas Talpade and Sajid Khan. Kapil was expected at the studio for the promotional shoot at around 11 a.m on Tuesday. After Kapil failed to turn up until 2 p.m, Akshay Kumar decided to carry on with the shoot.

It was decided that they would later shoot Kapil’s portions when he arrives. But after half an hour, the unit received a call stating that due to Kapil’s poor health he won’t be able to be a part of the shoot.

When Sajid Khan was asked to comment on the same, he expressed his sadness and disappointment as they were all eager to collaborate with Kapil Sharma.

This is not the first time that Kapil has canceled on Akshay Kumar. Big B— Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi, among several others, had to return home as the shooting for Kapil’s show was canceled because the host failed to turn up.