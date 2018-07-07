Diljit Dosanjh And Director Shaad Ali To Visit Sandeep Singh’s Hometown Ahead Of Soorma’s Release

Director Shaad Ali with actor Diljit Dosanjh will be visiting hockey player Sandeep Singh’s home town Shahbad, Haryana tomorrow.

Diljit Dosanjh and Shaad will be visiting Sandeep’s home town and will visit the actual locations once again after the shoot of the movie, which is Sandeep’s house and the hockey turf where he practices the game.

Post which hockey legend Sandeep, actor Diljit and director Shaad Ali will travel back in a train, and it will be after the accident that Sandeep will be travelling in the train.

Sandeep Singh was shot with a bullet while he was traveling in the train 12 years ago, after which the hockey player was paralysed for 2 years. But his determination and love for the game brought him back and he won several medals for our country.

Soorma is a story inspired by a real story and director Shaad Ali has tried to keep it as real as possible.

The film has been shot in his hometown Shahabad to capture the real essence of his struggle and the journey to become the hockey legend.

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world’ most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, ‘Flicker Singh’.

Sandeep Singh’s inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.