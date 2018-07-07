No Official Confirmation On The Female Lead For Nitesh Tiwari-Sajid Nadiadwala’s Next!

Soon after the announcement of the riveting story helmed by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala, various names started making the rounds for the female lead of the film.

The makers, however, have made no official announcement about the same. The film which was recently announced will be releasing next August and is yet to announce the cast.

There have been immense speculations taking the cast with names like Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor making the rounds.

However, a source close to the film laughs off the rumours saying, “The star cast is yet to be finalized for the film. The team hasn’t approached anyone so far. There will be an official announcement, once the team zeroes down on a name.”

After the Blockbuster success of Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios have joined hands with Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari.

The Blockbuster track record of the trio makes for an exciting collaboration. While Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios are known to deliver commercial extravaganzas, Nitesh Tiwari’s last outing Dangal showcased an underdog story emerging from the heartland of India.

The untitled film is set to release on 30th August 2019.