Disha Patani’s Fans Demand A Holiday On Her Birthday Touting It As National Crush Day

Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani who is currently on a high after the blockbuster success of her release, became the hot favorite of the netizens ever since her first appearance in a TV Commercial. The actress garnered an unfathomable fanbase in just two films which turned out to be blockbusters at the box office.

As Disha celebrated her birthday recently, fans across the nation showered their love on the actress touting her the National Crush.

Fanclubs across the nation took to Twitter to wish Disha Patani along with the hashtag #HBDNationCrush.

A group of fans gathered on the actress’ birthday to demand a national holiday on the birthday of Disha Patani. Holding a plea, the group called for their requests with a hoarding that reads, “On the occasion of National Crush’s birthday Government of India should declare 13th June as a holiday.”

Disha Patani who is basking in the glory of her recent release Baaghi 2, has been turning up the heat with her pictures on Instagram. One of the fastest growing celebs on the social media, Disha Patani enjoys the fanbase of millions.

After the super success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.