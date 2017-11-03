EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh’s Tweets Are Not about Breakup with Deepika Padukone

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Here’s The Real Truth

The release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati 3D trailer brought along more than the trailer itself! Deepika Padukone turned all heads when she arrived at the trailer launch at a popular cinema chain in Andheri west.

On October 30th an invite was sent out by Padmavati’s team to media personnel asking them to join in the unveiling of the movie’s 3D trailer. Reported by a daily newspaper the names of the star cast were missing from the invite and their respective teams were informed that the stars weren’t required for the event. Although Deepika was a welcome sight at the event but this particular appearance did not go down well with her Padmavati co-stars.

If reports are to be believed the starlet did not bother informing her leading men about her decision to go to the launch. This is what irked her co-stars in the first place.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Apparently, Shahid was home while Ranveer was at Film City.

As the trailer was launched, Ranveer congratulated Team Padmavati by tweeting:

Saw #Padmavati 3D trailer last night! Holy smokes! It was jaw-dropping! Also 1st time I'm seeing myself in 3D so..! Hahaa! Pretty badass 😂🤙🏾 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

Although the actor’s next tweets are what led to the breakup rumors:

Also stung by a Bee 4 the 1st time earlier today🐝thought Id post a picture but then I was like I dont wanna make that Bee famoussss haha😂🤙🏾 — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

In other firsts, it's also the first day of the rest of my Life. Ok, now I'm done. — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) October 31, 2017

Explaining Ranveer’s second cryptic tweet a source said, “Ranveer is finally free from his Khilji regime. The character was a tough one to get into so was the training. His tweets are nowhere related to Deepika Padukone”

As for the bee that Ranveer does not want to name, we hope the sting wasn’t too hard on him.