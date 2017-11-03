Revealed! Here’s The Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor Has Been Credited In Sidharth Malhotra’s Ittefaq!

142 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has been mentioned in the credit role of Sidharth Malhotra’s Ittefaq!

It was this Friday that the murder mystery Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna was released. Although the makers and the star cast of the film had not been promoting the film in the way other Bollywood commercial films are promoted. But they surely had created quite a buzz amongst the audience with the trailer of the film. That is why it is receiving a positive result. Apart from the unusual promotions, another thing which appeared strange about the film was its credit role which had the name Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir is not a part of the film. He has not even done a cameo or contributed in any other manner which is visual. But still his name appears in the special thanks list which comes just before the film starts. So, why is his name there?

The director of the film, Abhay Chopra revealed the real reason for that. Talking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, “Ranbir Kapoor has been a friend to me for the longest time. In fact we have been friends since kinder garden, and are still friends. Besides this he has always stuck by me and been there when needed, so in some way this is my way of saying thank you to Ranbir for being my friend.”

Well, that was indeed a very sweet gesture from Abhay Chopra. Wasn’t it?

Talking about the film, Ittefaq is a murder mystery directed by Abhay Chopra. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film has been inspired by the 1969 film of the same name. The original film starred Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Iftekar. In the remake, their respective roles are being played by Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. The film released in the theatres on November 3, this year.

On a related note, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, which is one of the most awaited films of next year.