After Failure Of A Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra Doesn’t Want To Work With Jacqueline Fernandez!

After Failure Of A Gentleman, Sidharth Malhotra has rejected two films with Jacqueline Fernandez!

The Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez appeared together in this year’s film A Gentleman. Although the film couldn’t work very well at the box-office the fresh jodi of Sidharth and Jacqueline was loved by the audience. In fact, their off-screen chemistry came out to be adorable as we saw the two of them in the film’s promotions.

May be that is the reason why the filmmakers are still keen to cast them together in upcoming films. But it seems like it is the actor who does want to work with the actress anymore! Sidharth has already rejected two films with Jacqueline.

First one was Salman Khan’s Race 3, in which Jacqueline has been paired opposite Salman. The Baar Baar Dekho actor rejected this film because he didn’t want to be paired with Daisy Shah, who is also a part of the third instalment of Race franchise.

And now he has rejected another film with his A Gentleman co-star saying that he doesn’t find the script suitable. A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Sidharth and Jacqueline looked good together in A Gentleman. Hence a lot of filmmakers rushed to sign them together. When Jacqueline gave the nod for this film provided she got a good male co-star, Sidharth did not feel that the script suited his requirements of films that could take his career upwards. So, he refused the film.”

Well, it is the time which will tell if will get to see Sidharth and Jacqueline again on-screen together!

Talking about the work front of the actors, Sidharth Malhotra is going to be seen in the film Ittefaq, which is releasing on November 3, this year. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna. Sidharth is also working on a film named Aiyaary.