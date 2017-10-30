Bigg Boss 11: An Interesting Twist In The Nomination Process- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bringing more excitement on the television screens, the makers of Bigg Boss 11 have announced the most toughest and emotional nominations task for the week. The new nomination task of the week has created chaos among the housemates.

For the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked housemates to enter confession room in Jodis. Adding an interesting twist to the nomination process, Bigg Boss will ask contestants to come in the confession room in pairs.

Akash Dadlani-Shilpa Shetty, Puneesh Sharma-Hina Khan, Bandgi Kalra-Benafsha, Vikas Gupta- Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi-Sabyasachy, Hiten Tejwani-Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan-Dhinchak Pooja entered the confession one by one in Jodi.

Each Jodi was asked to nominate one person among them with a mutual consent. For sure, as a result, they could not get down with the decision to nominate one of each Jodi.

As Luv Tyagi is the new captain of the house, he will not participate in the nomination ask but will get a captaincy power to be a part of nomination at the end of the process. Now, let’s wait and watch to know what new drama this nomination task will bring in the house.

Watch the sneak peek video below:

#BB11 lekar aaye hai nominations mein ek anokha twist! Aaj raat 10:30pm dekhiye kya koi dega dusre ke liye khud ki kurbaani? #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/YORh8TvgnK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 30, 2017

