Fatima Sana Shaikh Not Allowed To Sign Any Other Film For Now

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dangal girl, Fatima Sana Shaikh has her next big screen outing in the much awaited, Thugs of Hindostan along with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

Since her performance in Dangal was appreciated so much, she bagged this role, which is a huge opportunity for the actress to show her talent once again.

While the film is being shot and one big schedule has been finished, the actress has got an order from the makers to not sign any other film till this one is over.

Thugs of Hindostan is a big project and more so important for Fatima as the film revolves around her character.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

What’s exciting to see is Fatima’s new avatar in Thugs of Hindustan which is drastically different from what we saw of her in Dangal.

Fatima has absolutely no problem with this diktat as she has a big chance with Thugs of Hindostan.

Fatima is said to be going slow, giving all that is needed to make Thugs of Hindostan count and also making the right choices.

It’s a huge film which is revolving around her character & needs her to be in complete focus all through it. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to dedicate herself fully to the character and the film

Watch Video: Ranbir Kapoor At Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Screening