The First Reviews Of Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim Starrer Secret Superstar Are Out And It Will Force You To Watch The Film!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
aamir khan

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, starrer Secret Superstar left everyone into tears at the special screening of the film yesterday.

Bollywood celebrities and media were lucky enough to catch the special screening of Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer ‘Secret Superstar’. The makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film yesterday attended by who’s who of the B-town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir had made a special request to everyone to watch the film along with their mom.

Well, early screenings of the film have been garnering positive word of mouth for the film that is releasing tomorrow on October 19. In fact, ‘Secret Superstar’ also received a standing ovation in its first cut screening from media.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, looks like Secret Superstar will make a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide. The first reviews have taken social media by storm, which has left everyone excited to watch the film tomorrow. In fact, some of the shows are already houseful, which makes it pretty clear that this Diwali release film is sure to bring smiles.

Check out reviews below:

Now, check out how Bollywood celebrities have reacted to Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar:

The film is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.

