The First Reviews Of Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim Starrer Secret Superstar Are Out And It Will Force You To Watch The Film!

Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, starrer Secret Superstar left everyone into tears at the special screening of the film yesterday.

Bollywood celebrities and media were lucky enough to catch the special screening of Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer ‘Secret Superstar’. The makers of the film hosted a special screening of the film yesterday attended by who’s who of the B-town including Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. Aamir had made a special request to everyone to watch the film along with their mom.

Well, early screenings of the film have been garnering positive word of mouth for the film that is releasing tomorrow on October 19. In fact, ‘Secret Superstar’ also received a standing ovation in its first cut screening from media.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, looks like Secret Superstar will make a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide. The first reviews have taken social media by storm, which has left everyone excited to watch the film tomorrow. In fact, some of the shows are already houseful, which makes it pretty clear that this Diwali release film is sure to bring smiles.

Check out reviews below:

Spoke to a friend who saw #SecretSuperstar he said "@aamir_khan ne phaad dala fir se..Brilliant Film..he can do no wrong" Enough said — Vishek Chauhan (@VishekC) October 17, 2017

The last I cried in a film so much was #BajrangiBhaijaan. And now its #SecretSuperstar! WHAT A FILM. Better than #Dangal. @aamir_khan — Himesh (@himeshmankad) October 17, 2017

I don't think it's difficult to win over the audience again and again. All that it requires is dedication and objectivity! #SecretSuperstar — Himesh (@himeshmankad) October 18, 2017

Wow! #SecretSuperstar is getting such glorious reactions and reviews. 😮 — Shoaib (@Shoaib_q) October 18, 2017

We are truly blessed that we have amazing artist like #AamirKhan who has impeccable artistic & aesthetic vision. Happy for #SecretSuperstar — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) October 18, 2017

#SecretSuperstar is one of the finest films I've ever seen – Ranbir Kapoor! — Khilji (@Secret_Thug_) October 18, 2017

#SecretSuperstar ke review dekh kar excitement and nervousness dono bad gayi hope audience also like and enjoy the film — Dangal 2000cr (@sachinbansod3) October 18, 2017

A film which makes u cry,which makes u laugh & gives u an important msg.nothing can be better dan dis!#SecretSuperstar will be loved by all. — Khilji (@Secret_Thug_) October 18, 2017

'EYE OPENER ,MUST Watch with Family #SecretSuperStar @aamir_khan #RjAlok — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) October 17, 2017

Ryt frm t 1at frame till t last, #SecretSuperstar keeps u hooked to t screen.This film is 1 of the gems Indian cinema has produced so far — vajir singh (@vajir) October 16, 2017

Watched #SecretSuperstar, another surprise film of the year. Brilliant performances, socially relevant, moving and inspiring! @aamir_khan — Madhureeta Mukherjee (@MaddyMatters) October 16, 2017

Now, check out how Bollywood celebrities have reacted to Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar:

@aamir_khan #SecretSuperstar is one of the finest produced by you & made in indian cinema. BRILLIANT. I Cried so much. Loved it. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) October 17, 2017

Watching #SecretSuperstar was an amazing experience. Powerful, heartfelt performances and a very sincere story. @aamir_khan — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 18, 2017

Just loved Secret Superstar! What a wonderful film. Thank you @aamir_khan for making such great cinema. #mustwatch #SecretSuperstar — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) October 17, 2017

And @zairawasimz you are a Superstar!!! Secret nahi… bas Superstar. Such a heart touching performance #SecretSuperstar — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) October 17, 2017

Great performances,outstanding writing and direction #SecretSuperstar must must watch #AdvaitChandan so proud of you thank you @aamir_khan 😊 — mukesh chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 18, 2017

The film is based on the life of a teenage girl who dreams to be a singer and fulfils her dream by keeping her identity a secret has received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on October 19.

Watch: Dangal Starcast Best Review On Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar