Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta Secretly KISSES Shilpa Shinde -Watch Video!

In tonight’s episode you will see, Vikas Gupta, who has been put in Kaalkothri (Jail), asks Shilpa to come close as he wants to tell her something.

Yesterdays’ episode of Bigg Boss 11 was one of the intriguing episodes so far and like never before. Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta got into a heated argument, which resulted in Vikas’ captaincy termination. After Vikas got physical with Puneesh, Bigg Boss took away his captaincy and was also put in the jail. Well, amid all the chaos, foes Vikas and Shilpa Shinde will be surprising viewers with their new bonding and friendship. Yes, the two are trying to resolve issues between them and you will see no more Vikas-Shilpa fights from now.

In tonight’s episode you will see, Vikas Gupta, who has been put in Kaalkothri (Jail), asks Shilpa to come close as he wants to tell her something. He tries to fool Shilpa in order to get her near the jail door and then he plants a kiss on her. Vikas also says “sorry” while kissing her. She is slightly alarmed but in a pleasant way reacts saying, “Bigg Boss dekho Vikas ne sorry bola.”

All the housemates get surprised while Benafsha comments saying, “looks like they will fall in love.” Isn’t that a sweet start to a new friendship?

Watch the snippet video right here:

Woah! Vikas Gupta aur Shilpa Shinde ke beech ho rahi hai guftagu! Kya hoga iska anjaam? Find out on @biggbossinsta A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Oct 17, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

