Harshvardhan Kapoor’s Impromptu Visit At GQ’s Best Dressed Event In His Bhavesh Joshi Superhero Avatar

After gatecrashing the recent screening of Deadpool, Harshvardhan Kapoor aka Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was spotted at GQ’s Best Dressed event held last evening.

Going in sync with the film’s theme, Harshvardhan Kapoor, gave the red carpet a major twist, pairing his entire look with his infamous Bhavesh Joshi mask!

Vikramaditya Motwane’s upcoming vigilante drama, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero traces the journey of a group of friends who set out on the path of righteousness which says every common man can be a Superhero.

Over a series of thrilling incidents, their life takes a curve, leading to the emergence of a common man’s Superhero in the form of ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’.

The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never seen before locations in and around Mumbai.

Presented by Eros International & Phantom, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane starring Harshvardhan Kapoor and is slated to release on 1st June, 2018.

The film is produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena & Anurag Kashyap