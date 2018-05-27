Varun Dhawan And Alia Bhatt Are In Love With ‘Selfish’ Song From Race 3!

‘Selfish’ song from Race 3 has been received well by the listeners.

The song Selfish from Race 3 has also kept the gen next star Alia Bhatt hooked to it.

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter immediately after the song released and termed Selfish as “Best song ever”.

While Alia Bhatt spent the evening listening to Selfish from Race 3, even Varun Dhawan kickstarted his day crooning to the song.

Varun Dhawan shared a bunny filter Instagram story enjoying his morning drive while listening to Selfish from Race 3. It seems like the latest song from Race 3 has struck chords with the audience.

Featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, the romantic track is being hailed for the sizzling chemistry of Salman-Jacqueline.

The song has been penned by none other than Salman Khan himself.

Selfish marks the return of Atif Aslam to Race franchise after delivering chartbusters like ‘Pehli Nazar’ and ‘Be Intehaan’

Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.