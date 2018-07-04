Fanney Khan Would Be Incomplete Without Divya Dutta : Anil Kapoor

There’s a huge buzz around the upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ star studded with Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Divya Dutta directed by Atul Manjrekar. Marking the last day of shooting for her part in Fanney Khan,

Divya took to twitter to thank her colleagues, tweeting, “And it’s wrap time for me on the #Fanney khan sets!!! Beautiful journey.. @AnilKapoor you are a dream costar to work with!! And will you always look that good??? Thankyou my dearest @RakeyshOmMehra for yet another beautiful film.. @AtulManjrekar been so much fun working with you.” To which came an enthusiastic reply from Anil Kapoor saying, “It’s been a blast working with you @divyadutta25!! It’s been an amazing journey indeed with you playing your role exceptionally in it! Our #FanneyKhan family would be incomplete without you!”

Divya Dutta has always stunned her audiences with her versatility as she will be seen in an impactful role in Fanney Khan as she reportedly mentioned in one of her recent interviews.