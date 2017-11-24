Here’s Why Kangana Ranaut Wanted To Get Injured While Filming For Manikarnika

56 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut wanted to get injured while filming for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, find out why?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut injured her foot while filming for her upcoming project Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi in Jodhpur. After the incident, the actress was taken to Goyal Hospital in Jodhpur where she underwent treatment for about one-and-a-half-hours for a ligament tear.

Ironically, Kangana is relieved.

In an interview with the Mid-Day, Kangana said, “It has been 60 days of action so far and after non-stop 30 nights of fighting armies with a baby hanging to my back, I was secretly hoping that I get hurt so that I could go back and hide in my house for some time,”

The Queen actress has now returned to Mumbai and is on a bed rest for time being.

“I am delighted that Krish [director] and crew are still working in Jodhpur while I am having my favourite cold coffee in Mumbai,” Kangana added further.

The incident happened during a night shoot at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort when Kangana fell from a 40 feet tall wall. Kangana landed awkwardly while jumping off the wall that caused her foot to sharply twist.

Kangana Ranaut was immediately taken to her hotel in a wheelchair and then later the hospital.

“Kangana didn’t land properly and in an attempt to save the kid from any injury, she ended up hurting her ankle. The X-ray was done and it turned out to be a ligament tear,” stated Kangana Ranaut’s spokesperson to IANS.

This is not the first Kangana has gotten injured on the sets of Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi. Previously she got hit by a sword on the forehead while shooting a sword-fighting sequence.

This period of rest came at a very opportune time as Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel has recently given birth to a baby boy named him Prithvi Raj Chandel. To see her nephew, baby Prithvi, Kangana Ranaut had come to Mumbai but had to leave due to film’s schedule. As an upside to her injury, she probably has more time to spend with her nephew.

