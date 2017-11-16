Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Blessed With A Baby Boy

166 SHARES Share Tweet

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has been blessed with a new baby this morning!

Even amidst all the controversies, Kangana Ranaut has found a reason to be happy! This morning Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel and her husband Ajay Chandel have been blessed with a baby boy.

The new member of Kangana’s family has quite an impressive name. As baby names go the brand new baby has a very regal name—Prithvi Raj Chandel.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

Rangoli Chandel married her childhood sweetheart— Ajay Chandel in 2011 and now after years of matrimonial bliss, they added parenthood in the mix. Rangoli and her husband were initially based in Delhi but soon shifted to Mumbai. Rangoli also accompanies Kangana on her outdoor shoots.

Rangoli was in news recently not because of her pregnancy but because of taking a stand with her sister. Rangoli has stood by her sister while the whole Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut saga unfolded. She went on angry twitter rants when actors like Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor took the Krish actor’s side in the whole squabble. She probably is not in Karan Johar’s good books as she took a very staunch stance about the nepotism debate sparked by Kangana on Koffee With Karan.

Rangoli has also blessed us with the pictures of baby Prithvi. Here take a look:

Dear friends meet our son Prithvi Raj Chandel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5k7JcUBV15 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

My little munchkin !!!! 😍😍😍😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/FhsGw5cvNE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 16, 2017

We wish all the goodness to the baby Prithvi!

Watch Video: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Abram Happily And Madly Dancing With Suhana Khan And Aryan Khan!