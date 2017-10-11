Here's Presenting A Glimpse Of The Magnificent 'Gauri Khan Store'

Located in Juhu, Gauri Khan Designs is an interior designing store which offers a variety of selections in home decor.
The store offers a wide range of signature glam aesthetic, crystal-studded bespoke lighting, and the chance to bump into more than a few famous names.
Karan Johar who happens to be Gauri’s best friend was first one to share a video which takes us through the beautiful flagship store.
Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News
Karan Johar shares, “Here’s presenting the @gaurikhan flagship store! Her imagination and exceptional talent unravels in this home away from home space!”
Gauri Khan took to Twitter thanking Karan and shared, “Come visit #GauriKhanDesigns … Thanks @karanjohar for the v/o!”.
Come visit #GauriKhanDesigns … Thanks @karanjohar for the v/o! pic.twitter.com/wOGTYMupEO
— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 10, 2017
The video takes us on a joyride into the magnificent store beautifully designed by Gauri Khan offering a wide range of home decor.
Even the beloved hubby Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist and went on to share video captioning, “There r no shortcuts to any place worth going… @gaurikhan Ur passion for design and perseverance shines through at #GauriKhanDesigns”.
A lot of celebrities have dropped their presence in Gauri Khan stores some of them being Rani Mukherji, Sussane Khan, Farah Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Varun Dhawan to name a few.
Varun Dhawan and Ranbir who have recently bought new bachelor pad got Gauri on board to make their house look divine.
Now that we have seen a glimpse of the store, it is surely worth a visit for everyone.
Watch Video : Shah Rukh Khan At Ted Talks Ek Nayi Soch Launch