Here's Presenting A Glimpse Of The Magnificent 'Gauri Khan Store'

Located in Juhu, Gauri Khan Designs is an interior designing store which offers a variety of selections in home decor.

The store offers a wide range of signature glam aesthetic, crystal-studded bespoke lighting, and the chance to bump into more than a few famous names.

Karan Johar who happens to be Gauri’s best friend was first one to share a video which takes us through the beautiful flagship store.

Karan Johar shares, “Here’s presenting the @gaurikhan flagship store! Her imagination and exceptional talent unravels in this home away from home space!”

Gauri Khan took to Twitter thanking Karan and shared, “Come visit #GauriKhanDesigns … Thanks @karanjohar for the v/o!”.

The video takes us on a joyride into the magnificent store beautifully designed by Gauri Khan offering a wide range of home decor.

Even the beloved hubby Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t resist and went on to share video captioning, “There r no shortcuts to any place worth going… @gaurikhan Ur passion for design and perseverance shines through at #GauriKhanDesigns”.

A lot of celebrities have dropped their presence in Gauri Khan stores some of them being Rani Mukherji, Sussane Khan, Farah Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Nita Ambani, Varun Dhawan to name a few.

Varun Dhawan and Ranbir who have recently bought new bachelor pad got Gauri on board to make their house look divine.

Now that we have seen a glimpse of the store, it is surely worth a visit for everyone.

