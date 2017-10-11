Juno Chopra Spends Time With Sidharth Malhotra And Ittefaq Team!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Juno Chopra who is currently working on his latest film Ittefaq had removed some time from his busy schedule and was spotted spending time with Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar.

The talented creative producer was seen spending time at Bastian a popular restaurant in the suburbs of Mumbai.

After making a debut in Bollywood with Bareilly Ki Barfi as creative producer. Juno has also donned the hat of creative producer for Ittefaq.

‘Ittefaq: It Happened one night’ is the remake of BR Chopra’s 1969 film titled ‘Ittefaq’.

The trailer of the suspense thriller was recently unveiled and had left the audience intrigued.

Juno’s work in Bareilly Ki Barfi was hailed by the critics and the audience.

Juno Chopra has earlier worked on films like Kabhi Khushi Gham, Kal ho na ho as Assistant Director and has been the Associate producer on Bhootnath and Bhootnath Returns.