Here’s Why Salman Khan Attended Others But Ditched Aamir Khan’s Diwali Party

Salman Khan was seen at other parties but he did not attend Aamir Khan’s Diwali party!

The festival of lights, Diwali had brought together the Bollywood celebs for a celebration. All dressed and groomed up, the stars had graced the parties of many B-town hosts. One such big celebration was held at Aamir Khan’s place. Many biggies including Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat attended Mr Perfectionist’s party. But one of Aamir’s best buddies was missing. And it was none other than Salman Khan.

Although the Sultan actor did attend his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s bash. He was also seen at Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Dutt’s Diwali party. So we also expected him to turn up at Aamir’s place. But we couldn’t see that happen, which made us wonder, why!

And now we have the answer. Salman was actually in a rush to shoot for Bigg Boss’ weekend episodes. Which is why it made impossible for him to go to Aamir’s bash.

A source has been quoted by DNA saying,”Salman was to leave for Greece on Friday night. He usually shoots the Bigg Boss weekend episodes over the weekend in Lonavala, outside Mumbai. This time, he began early as he wanted to finish early and leave for the airport. Because of the early shoot, he decided to stay at his farmhouse, which is half-an-hour away from the location.”

Talking about the work fronts of the actor, Salman Khan is working on the film Tiger Zinda Hai with Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on December 22, this year. On the other hand, Aamir Khan is working on his next release Thugs Of Hindustan. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Watch Video: Gauri Khan At Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar Screening