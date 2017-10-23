Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Gauahar Khan And Rohan Mehra Get Into A War Of Words!

334 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 has witnessed ugly fights and what not in these three weeks and amid all the chaos inside the house, ex-Bigg Boss contestants Rohan Mehra and Gauahar Khan have emerged in a nasty fight outside.

Just recently, Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan and Akash Dadlani got into a war of words. During the argument, Hina had said ”Akash, burai ko burai se maarna chahiye.” After this statement of Hina Khan, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and winner Gauahar took a potshot at the TV actress on Twitter. Rohan Mehra, who participated in the last season of Bigg Boss and who is also rakhi brother of Hina Khan, reacted angrily on Gauahar’s tweet.

It all started after Gauahar posted a message on her Twitter account that said, “Pls don’t follow what u watched today in bb episode!!!! Burai ko burai se maarke jeete toh kya jeete !! Buraai ko acchaii se maaro !! Pls”

Pls don't follow what u watched today in bb episode !!!! Burai ko burai se maarke jeete toh kya jeete !! Buraai ko acchaii se maaro !! Pls🙏🏼 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 18, 2017

Lashing out at Gauhar on Twitter, Rohan posted, “This Akash DADLANI u r supporting @GAUAHAR_KHAN. Also, next time tag @eyehinakhan if u have the guts or any sort of issues. From #ruderohan”

Gauahar Khan also replied back to his tweets but made sure that she is not tagging Rohan Mehra.

So apparently if u say something nice about someone , ppl in this world interpret that as an attack on some 1 else .. lol 🤔🙄 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

If I wanna diss someone I will say so n tag ppl too , Dnt need no permission! But until then stop ur assumptions n spreading hatred — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) October 21, 2017

This is not for the first time that Rohan and Gauahar have got into a fight on social media. In fact, Gauahar had only started the hashtag #RudeRohan on Twitter while supporting her friend Bani J during the last season.

Looks like the war of words is not stopping anytime soon!

Watch Video: Exclusive Bigg Boss 11 Arshi Khan PUNCHES Hina Khan, Here’s What Salman Khan Does!