Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praises On Sister Sunaina Roshan’s New Blog, Depression!

Sharing her life experiences with her readers, Sunaina Roshan, the elder sister of superstar Hrithik Roshan, has been penning down her thoughts on her blog ‘Zindagi By Sunaina Roshan’ for quite some time now.

Her readers have not only praised her writing style, but also the way she expresses her thoughts in the simplest way possible.

Yesterday, she posted a new entry on her blog wherein she opened up about her battle with depression. Titled ‘Depression’, it’s the fourth chapter of her series of blogs.

In her latest blog, http://zindagibysunainaroshan.com/2018/06/13/depression/, Sunaina talked elaborately about her struggle with depression to inspire others to fight back.

When Hrithik Roshan read the blog, he could not help feeling proud and praised her sister. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “”..It is the labelling of people as depressed that is a great injustice.” Well said didi. So proud of you . @sunainaRoshan22.”

Sunaina Roshan has been through a broken marriage, battled depression, diabetes and hypertension, undergone bariatric surgery, sought psychiatric help and survived cervical cancer. And through it all, she’s come out strong and smiling, with a willingness to share her experiences through inspirational blogs that she’s penned down.

Sunaina started writing after earlier this year she was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection and was confined to bed rest. It was then when the brave heart realized the importance of family in her life. Sunaina now believes that it is only your core family that actually stands by you.