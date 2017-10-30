Irrfan Khan Felt Nostalgic On River Hooghly In Kolkata

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irrfan Khan’s recent visit to the river Hooghly in Kolkata reminded him of his shooting days.

While on his boat ride, Irrfan went down the memory lane of them shooting for a river rafting scene for ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

The trailer of the film showcased a glimpse of Irrfan going on an adventurous river rafting ride.

Irrfan’s boat ride made him revisit all the fun and hard work went behind the river rafting scene.

Sources reveal, “While Irrfan was having a gala time in a jetty ride on the Hooghly river, he was talking about how he is missing the shooting and what all went on to give the best river rafting shot”.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ showcases online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ also brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is ready to mark her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film’s trailer has intrigued the audience to witness the film onscreen for its unique content.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.

