Irrfan Khan Leads The Way Again In 2017 As The King of Content !

Irrfan Khan can be called the torchbearer of content-driven cinema in India. Starting the year 2017 with one of the most profitable films and a huge commercial Success like “Hindi medium” to rave reviews for an experimental European feature “The Song of scorpions” to a winning prizes at various film festivals for “Doob” which is an art house emotional international film from Bangladesh. Irrfan Khan is best known for his performance has clearly made 2017 as the “Year of Diversity” as a performer. Mr. Khan juggles well between his international and Indian projects and is not letting it affect the quality of cinema that he delivers. In the past decade, his exploration as an actor has paved a new unique trend for Content driven films as something that audiences look forward to. Let’s look at all kinds/genres of cinema Irrfan has been exploring.

Hollywood movies

Irrfan Khan who has delivered amazing performances in Holywood movies like Namesake, Life of Pi, Jurrasic World, Inferno and many others. Irrfan’s dedication towards exploring various characters has given him huge recognition in the west. This talented actor has worked with the cram of talented directors and filmmakers with names like Asif Kapadia, Ron Howard, Mira Nair, Ritesh Batra and cooactors like Tom Hanks, Chris Pratt, Kelly McDonald etc. His upcoming international venture Song of Scorpion which has its Asia premiere at the much acclaimed MAMI film festival earned it rave reviews unanimously appreciating the film for its content and for Irrfan’s stellar performance. This came right after the much successful premiere of the film at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival where the film had its World Premiere.

Content and Commercially Successful Bollywood Cinema

Starting his career from TV to gaining prominence in Hindi cinema, Irrfan Khan is a trendsetter of a kind who has successfully made that transition of TV to the big screen and beyond. He made his debut with a small yet role in Salaam Bombay. It was, however, cult film Haasil which got Irrfan into the limelight. Irrfan has experimented with all kinds of genre and roles be his roles in Maqbool, Life in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Lunchbox, Talvar or light-hearted characters in Piku, Hindi Medium, etc; his performance has left his audiences with a desire for more. His upcoming film Qarib Qarib Singlle is also such light-hearted take on modern-day relationships proving yet again that Irrfan truly has increasingly become the torchbearer of film with great content which also rule the box office

Not just Hollywood, but foothold in World Cinema

Over the years Irrfan has not only managed to strike the perfect balance between Hollywood and Bollywood but also been a part of World cinema. With working in German film- Shadows of Time, Canadian film Partition, Qissa- an Indian-German Punjabi Film to now releasing bilingual Bangladeshi film Doob: No Bed of Roses, he went on to become one of the most sought-after actors owing to his hard work. He was earlier this year even seen in a premier role in the Japanese-Canadian production titled Tokyo Trials, which was acquired by Netflix.

In the coming year Irrfan surely seems to maintain his position as the king of content and the most diverse actor with Films like Abhinay Deo’s dark comedy to a fun-filled crazy adventure film with Akarsh Khurana and the much awaited untitled film with Deepika Padukone. It has indeed been a year for Irrfan and it seems so 2018 will be a year to check him out again.

