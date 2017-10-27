Photo: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Dating This Mystery Girl?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been spotted with a mystery girl.

The Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan indeed has a great stardom. But he too faces tough competition and some it is coming from his family itself. Just look at how famous his kids have become. From handsome Aryan to pretty Suhana to cute little AbRam, all three have their respective huge amount of fan following.

SRK’s elder son Aryan was recently spotted with a mystery girl and it did not take too long for people to start making guesses of her being his girlfriend. Well, we can’t say if she is Aryan’s girlfriend or just a friend, because they would know it better. But we can definitely say that the young lad was looking a handsome hunk in black shirt and jacket with young mystery girl looking pretty hot in that red dress.

It was very recently that we had shown you all the snaps of Suhana Khan getting spotted with her buddies. The girl is in the town for a small holiday. And hence she went out on a movie outing with her friends Ananya Pandey, Chunky Pandey’s daughter and Shanaya Kapoor, Snajay Kapoor’s daughter. We had also shown you all how Suhana just tried to make an exit after realizing the presence of media.

Coming back to Aryan Khan, he has a huge fan base on social media and all of his pictures always go viral online as soon as they come up. People are eagerly waiting for him to make his Bollywood debut. But as already made clear by his father Shah Rukh, he has to complete his education first before he could start working.

