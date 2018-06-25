Hrithik Roshan who is all set to portray the role of a teacher in his upcoming biopic of Mathematician Anand Kumar titled Super 30 took to social media to share his pleasure at the heartwarming bond between teacher and his students.

The actor who is very active on social media came across an article talking about the warm relationship between a teacher and his students. The students created a barrier and clinged on the teacher who had received transfer order as they didn’t want him to go.

Hrithik Roshan who steps into the shoes of a teacher for his upcoming film ‘Super 30’, was moved by the emotional connection between the teacher and his students and took to Twitter to applaud the same.

The actor shared the article saying, “It warms my heart to see this bond between a teacher and his students”.

Hrithik Roshan will be portraying the life of Anand Kumar in his first ever biopic in Super 30. Based on Anand Kumar’s educational program Super 30, the film will showcase Hrithik Roshan in a never seen before avatar.

Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

For his first ever biopic, Hrithik Roshan will be seen slipping into a Patna based Math teacher’s character for Super 30. The actor will be seen portraying a North Indian (Bihari) role for the first time and the fans are more than excited to witness the unusual character of Hrithik.

The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming film Super 30.

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala’s NGE Productions, ‘Super 30’ starring Hrithik Roshan is slated to release on 25th January 2019.