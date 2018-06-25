Bhuvan Bam Represented India At The Prestigious VidCon In LA

India’s digital content creator Bhuvan Bam attended the FB Creator Summit on Tuesday and represented India at the VidCon over the week in Anaheim, Los Angeles.

After winning hearts across the world with his comical content and soulful songs ‘Teri Meri Kahani’, ‘Sang Hoon Tere’ and recently released ‘Safar’, Bhuvan Bam is now representing the nation at the Global Summit in LA.

The content creator has emerged to be not only the most followed but also most loved digital personality with his characters garnering praises from across quarters.

With over 8.3 Million subscribers for his channel, has over 28 million views on his videos.

Not only YouTube, Bhuvan Bam has an enviable fanbase across social media with millions of followers on Instagram and Twitter.

