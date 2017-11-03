Ittefaq Movie Review: Audience Reaction On Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra And Sonakshi Sinha Starrer!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha has released today at the Box office.

A remake of the 70s classic thriller, Ittefaq with the same name starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, has finally released today at the Box Office. Adopting a no-promotions and no-spoilers approach to the film ahead of its release, the makers of Ittefaq have let the content do all the talking.

The trailer proved that the film has a potential to keep the audience on the edge of the seat. Since it’s a film produced under the Dharma Production banner, once would expect a lot of hype. However, that was not the case with this film. The makers of the film rather maintained a low profile promotions.

The story is about two murders, two suspects (Sidharth and Sonakshi), one ‘misunderstood’ woman Maya, the other an acclaimed writer Vikram.

Well, now that the film has released today, let’s take a look at what audience has to say about this thriller.

Fans have watched the first day first show and live-tweeted their reviews. Take a look.

