Ittefaq Movie Review: Audience Reaction On Akshaye Khanna, Sidharth Malhotra And Sonakshi Sinha Starrer!

Ittefaq starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha has released today at the Box office.

A remake of the 70s classic thriller, Ittefaq with the same name starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshaye Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead, has finally released today at the Box Office. Adopting a no-promotions and no-spoilers approach to the film ahead of its release, the makers of Ittefaq have let the content do all the talking.

The trailer proved that the film has a potential to keep the audience on the edge of the seat. Since it’s a film produced under the Dharma Production banner, once would expect a lot of hype. However, that was not the case with this film. The makers of the film rather maintained a low profile promotions.

The story is about two murders, two suspects (Sidharth and Sonakshi), one ‘misunderstood’ woman Maya, the other an acclaimed writer Vikram.

Well, now that the film has released today, let’s take a look at what audience has to say about this thriller.

Fans have watched the first day first show and live-tweeted their reviews. Take a look.

Now watching #Ittefaq There is a disclaimer that there is no intermission! Wow O.o Which was the last Bollywood film without intermission? — Od (@odshek) November 3, 2017

Plot of the movie sounds very familiar with movie: Dhund (1973) but with a twist.

Its double Murder #Ittefaq #IttefaqInCinemas @karanjohar — Nitin Agrawal (@nitinag25) November 3, 2017

With a gripping plot, powerhouse performances n a twisted ending, #ittefaq leaves me in absolute awe. @karanjohar @S1dharthM congrats. — Shrishti Negi (@shrishti_03) November 3, 2017

The 2nd Half has completely made me go into deep Shock!!! 😍😍😍😍 World-Class Performances by @sonakshisinha @S1dharthM #AkshayeKhanna #Ittefaq — Veer Patel (@patelveer2687) November 3, 2017

There was not any flaw or anything balderdash. Even the little things amazed me. It was perfect. #Ittefaq — Oshin (@OshinMurjani) November 3, 2017

