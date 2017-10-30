Jacqueline Fernandez Glows In Her Glittery Outfit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez who recently took off to Hyderabad for a Fashion show seemed enjoying the reverberating success of her last film release, Judwaa 2. Jacqueline looked absolutely vibrant and happy as she was spotted at the airport.

We have always seen Jacqueline Fernandez in a cheerful spirit, but what one can see is the natural glow of success on her face which is so clear that it cannot be missed.

She looked extremely hot while showing off her shoulders n the blue and white strips off-shoulder top paired with a white skirt with long slits. The all legged beauty gracefully completed her look with a pair of glares and a bun.

While in Hyderabad, Jacqueline walked the ramp for a fashion show dressed in shimmery silver outfit. The actress raised the heat of the event as she walked as a show-stopper. The diva wore a full sleeve dress with The strappy deep neckline and a long side slit made her look gorgeous than ever.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The B-Town hottie never fails to impress us with her styling and she definitely makes all heads turnaround.

While she returned to Mumbai, Jacqueline sported a casual look after the tiring schedule. Pairing a printed t-shirt with jeans and black sneakers, she look great even in the casual attire. The funky sunglasses added the glamour quotient.

Jacqueline has been creating immense buzz and excitement with her performance in her latest blockbuster Judwaa 2 as she not only looked undoubtedly hot but also with her acting skills.

Jacqueline Fernandez willalso start shooting for her next film with Salman Khan, Race 3 sometime soon. In Race 3, she not only comes back to her own franchise film but also reunites with Salman Khan once again post the super hit film, Kick.

Watch Video: Aamir Khan Celebrates Secret Superstar Success With The Whole Starcast