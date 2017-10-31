Bigg Boss 11 Nominations: These 8 Contestants Get Nominated For This Week’s Eviction!

215 SHARES Share Tweet

This was one of the most interesting and dramatic nomination process of Bigg Boss 11 house.

For the nomination task, Bigg Boss asked housemates to enter confession room in Jodis. Adding an interesting twist to the nomination process, Bigg Boss will ask contestants to come in the confession room in pairs.

Akash Dadlani-Shilpa Shetty, Puneesh Sharma-Hina Khan, Bandgi Kalra-Benafsha, Vikas Gupta- Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi-Sabyasachy, Hiten Tejwani-Priyank Sharma and Arshi Khan-Dhinchak Pooja entered the confession one by one in Jodi.

Each Jodi was asked to nominate one person among them with a mutual consent. For sure, as a result, they could not get down with the decision to nominate one of each Jodi. While some sacrificed for friendship, some got nominated for not getting down to the decision.

After much drama and discussion, this week 8 contestants- Sabyasachi, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani, Dhinchak Pooja, Benafsha, Bandgi Kalra and Priyank Sharma are nominated for eviction.

Priyank Sharma, who entered the confession room with Hiten Tejwani was safe initially but due to his huge mistakes and going against the rules of the show, Bigg Boss chose to nominate Priyank directly for this week’s eviction. Also, Bigg Boss has given last warning to Priyank, and hereafter if he shares any personal news from the outside world, he will be thrown out of the house.

Let’s see what’s more in the store for contestants as well as for the viewers in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 11!