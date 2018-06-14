Jacqueline Fernandez Nails The Leg Split Game Like A Boss!

Jacqueline Fernandez who is known to be a fitness enthusiast took to her Instagram sharing a 180 Degree split workout video.

Sharing a sneak peek into her workout regime, Jacqueline is seen acing the 180-degree leg split exertion which was a part of her prep for Race 3.

With one leg almost completely vertical in the air, the actress manages to make it look effortless as she holds a smile through the whole process.

The actress is all set to treat the audience with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3.

The actress took to Instagram sharing the video captioning, “Seriously had no idea I could split like that!! Here’s to great teachers, gurus, mentors who bring out the best in you and push you that extra bit harder only cuz they believe in you! @kuldeepshashi @lanaroxy @shaziasamji #actiontraining #race3 #5daystogo”.



Jacqueline Fernandez has undergone intense training session for which the actress has learned hand-to-hand combat, mixed martial arts, and various other work out styles.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3.

With Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to recreate the Kick magic with superstar Salman Khan which is all set to release this EID.