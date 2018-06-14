This Girl’s Mashup Of Gabru, Cheap Thrills And Attention Is Too Good

Are you in a mood to party? Well, if so then Simran Keyz has hit the right notes with her latest desi pop fusion.Well, after hearing this mashup, you will forget Vidya Vox, the popular YouTube sensation. This mashup video has 3 mind-blowing songs clubbed, “Cheap Thrills”, “Attention” and “Gabru”.

The Punjabi tadka which she has added with her voice will woo your hearts for sure. Gabru and Cheap thrills are already on the hit list & now that they are joined together, I am sure you can’t stop partying.

This mashup song has been shot in picturesque locations of Bangkok. I bet you will watch this video on repeat mode; in fact, when you listen to this, you will keep grooving.

This female version of Lagdi Punjaban has already been added to my playlist. Do you want to hear it too?