Jacqueline Fernandez Sets The Stage On Fire With Her Performance In Los Angeles

Jacqueline Fernandez who has been killing it with her breathtaking performances at the Dabangg Tour has yet again surprised the everyone with her newest dance number.

After receiving an overwhelming response from Atlanta and Chicago, Jacqueline Fernandez slayed it in LA.

Jacqueline made her way through the audience like a diva which witnessed immense mass hysteria.

Jacqueline also performed with Salman Khan on the much-loved song, Jumme Ki Raat from Kick by recreating the iconic hook step on stage.

Both the actors are known to be power packed performers and make for a complete entertainment package with Salman Khan’s energy and Jacqueline Fernandez’s sensuous moves.

Dabangg tour will see Jacqueline perform to some of the electrifying chartbusters which will prove to be a visual delight for all the fans out there.

The actress will be travelling to different countries during her 21 days Dabangg tour schedule.