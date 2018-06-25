Salman Khan Starrer Race 3 Mints 276.86 Cr At The Global Box Office

Salman Khan’s Eid release, Race 3 witnesses a phenomenal run at the overseas box office, mints 276.86 Cr gross within a week.

Salman Khan’s Race 3 also goes ahead to become the highest opener of 2018 by minting 29.17 Cr on day 1.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.