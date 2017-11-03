Juhi Chawla Shares An Adorable Photo With Suhana Khan: Don’t Miss Shah Rukh Khan’s Reaction

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan are one of the loved on screen couples. So much so that we wished they were together but it is painfully obvious that they are happily married to their respective spouses. The long-time friends were last seen sharing screen in Bhootnath (2008).

Apart from that they have also starred in movies like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992), Darr (1993), Ram Jaane (1995), Yes Boss (1997), Duplicate (1998), Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000), One 2 Ka 4 (2001) and Paheli (2005).

They have been friends for more than two decades and have been spotted together at several events over the years. The two had started their own production house called Dreamz Unlimited and even co-own the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Last night, Juhi bumped into one of the Khans from King Khan’s family at a special screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq in Mumbai. She got a cute picture too!

So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of #Ittefaq . A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on Nov 3, 2017 at 12:31am PDT



Suhana Khan was present at the screening and when two met this cute picture was the result.

Evergreen Juhi Chawla and the young star in the making both sported bright smiles.

In response to the picture this how Shah Rukh reacted:

How sweet r these girls looking. https://t.co/tERgREIYba — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2017

Definitely a doting father and a good friend!