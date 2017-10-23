After Kangana Ranaut, This Bollywood Actress Set To Join Manikarnika?

29 SHARES Share Tweet

The Masaan and Haramkhor actor Shweta Tripathi is said to soon start shooting for the much talked about Kangana Ranaut starter – Manikarnika. Manikarnika is the story of Rani Laxmi Bai which is being played by Kangana Ranaut in the film.

Shweta Tripathi has been one of the finest actors in the Indie Cinema. She has overwhelmed everyone by all characters that she has played in all her films be it in Haramkhor, Masaan. A lot of directors have been approaching for various projects. Recently the actress was approached for “ManiKarnika” to play the role Kashi Bai’s in the film.

As per the sources, “Shweta is all excited to play the part of Kashi Bai in one of the most anticipated film Manikarnika, very soon she will join the cast of the film and will begin formal training of it.”

Everything was ✨for the #WorldPremier of #ZooTheFilm at #Busan Thank you so much @payalsinghal for making it perfect! Styled by the loveliest @purplerhapsody A post shared by Shweta Tripathi (@battatawada) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

