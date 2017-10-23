After Kangana Ranaut, This Bollywood Actress Set To Join Manikarnika?

The Masaan and Haramkhor actor Shweta Tripathi is said to soon start shooting for the much talked about Kangana Ranaut starter – Manikarnika. Manikarnika is the story of Rani Laxmi Bai which is being played by Kangana Ranaut in the film.
Shweta Tripathi has been one of the finest actors in the Indie Cinema. She has overwhelmed everyone by all characters that she has played in all her films be it in Haramkhor, Masaan. A lot of directors have been approaching for various projects. Recently the actress was approached for “ManiKarnika” to play the role Kashi Bai’s in the film.
As per the sources, “Shweta is all excited to play the part of Kashi Bai in one of the most anticipated film Manikarnika, very soon she will join the cast of the film and will begin formal training of it.”
#Repost @verveindia ・・・ As someone who's shared a lifelong relationship with the #stage, #acting was what #battatawada was destined for. "In all my different schools, the one thing that was constant was that I was always into dramatics. So I had to become an #actor — there was no other way." Over the years, advertisements for Vodafone, Tanishq and Cadbury, voice-overs, and her stints on the big and small screens including Masaan(2015) and Haraamkhor (2017) have kept her busy. A certified scuba diver and adventure #sports junkie, as an actor, Shweta's days are anything but typical; but the two things that always find a place in her schedule are her #Pilates classes and quality time with her boyfriend.
